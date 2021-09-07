CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Duluth

Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
 6 days ago

(DULUTH, MN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Minnesota / boreal.org

Here's where masks and vaccines are required in Minnesota

Here's where masks and vaccines are required in Minnesota

Denise Thiede, a registered nurse, fills up a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a mobile vaccine clinic held in Winthrop, Minn., in July. Photo: Hannah Yang | MPR News file. The highly contagious delta variant is spreading quickly across the country, leading to a flurry of reinstated mask... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Duluth / fox21online.com

St. Scholastica Football’s Season Opener Canceled Due to COVID Protocols

St. Scholastica Football’s Season Opener Canceled Due to COVID Protocols

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica Athletics announced on Friday that the football season opener against Sewanee has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday at Public Schools Stadium. The Saints will now have to wait for their 2021 debut and they’ll do... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Duluth / squatchrocks.com

Don’t Miss The Fourth Annual Walk For Recovery At Leif Erikson

Don’t Miss The Fourth Annual Walk For Recovery At Leif Erikson

In 2020 a lot of events were either flat out cancelled or went to virtual due to the global pandemic. While there is another surge with the Delta variant of the virus, many are pressing on with in-person events with precautions in place of course. An upcoming event in the... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Duluth / duluthnewstribune.com

Photos and video: Relaxing and recharging at Duluth Goat Yoga

Photos and video: Relaxing and recharging at Duluth Goat Yoga

Angela Abernathy started Duluth Goat Yoga two years ago after watching a show where an actress talked about a new fitness trend. That trend was goat yoga. Abernathy was inspired and utilizes an outdoor area on her property at 1798 Hegberg Road to hold classes. "I'm still surprised when people... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Duluth, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Duluth Updates

Duluth Updates

Duluth, MN
65
Followers
233
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Duluth Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy