Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Athens

(ATHENS, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Athens establishments create their own COVID-19 rules Athens businesses are taking their own action to keep customers and employees safe in the face of ever-changing COVID-19 constraints and the highly infectious Delta variant. After over 18 months of outdoor dining, takeout and shutdowns, Athens establishments have begun to reopen to the awaiting public. The fall of 2021 has helped bring the city back to life, escorting in droves of students with little to no COVID-precautions mandated. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Football: Dogs set for Clemson, Athens Academy reschedules after Commerce COVID cancellation The Georgia Bulldogs are a day away from opening the college football season: the 5th ranked Bulldogs take on Number 3 Clemson Saturday in Charlotte. The game kicks at 7:30 in Charlotte and will be televised on ABC. The Bulldogs are three-point underdogs against the Tigers. Tonight’s Athens Academy football... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Athens Area Humane Society celebrates new location After more than 15 years on Mars Hill Road, the Athens Area Humane Society is expanding to a new location as a way to offer more to the community and to the animals of Athens. The move will triple the size of the center and the approximate number of animals the humane society expects to care for annually. Read more

TRENDING NOW