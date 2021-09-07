Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Athens
(ATHENS, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Athens establishments create their own COVID-19 rules
Athens businesses are taking their own action to keep customers and employees safe in the face of ever-changing COVID-19 constraints and the highly infectious Delta variant. After over 18 months of outdoor dining, takeout and shutdowns, Athens establishments have begun to reopen to the awaiting public. The fall of 2021 has helped bring the city back to life, escorting in droves of students with little to no COVID-precautions mandated. Read more
as they should in a free market society. No need for totalitarianism like we've seen in Blue States over the last couple of years
1 like
Football: Dogs set for Clemson, Athens Academy reschedules after Commerce COVID cancellation
The Georgia Bulldogs are a day away from opening the college football season: the 5th ranked Bulldogs take on Number 3 Clemson Saturday in Charlotte. The game kicks at 7:30 in Charlotte and will be televised on ABC. The Bulldogs are three-point underdogs against the Tigers. Tonight’s Athens Academy football... Read more
Athens Area Humane Society celebrates new location
After more than 15 years on Mars Hill Road, the Athens Area Humane Society is expanding to a new location as a way to offer more to the community and to the animals of Athens. The move will triple the size of the center and the approximate number of animals the humane society expects to care for annually. Read more
Barberitos Named Athens’ Best Burrito for 19 Consecutive Years
Athens, GA – Barberitos has been named “Best Burrito” for the 19th consecutive year by the “Athens Banner-Herald” 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The Athens-based southwestern grille and cantina was crowned again during the Oscars-style awards gala at the Athens Cotton Press on Thursday, Aug. 26, where Miss Georgia Karson Annslee Pennington was the guest speaker. Read more