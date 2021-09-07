Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Joliet

(JOLIET, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Joliet, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Joliet area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Chicago White Sox honor Joliet Junior College pitcher, cancer survivor CHICAGO - A Joliet Junior College student athlete never let cancer get in the way of his fastball. Nineteen-year-old Josh Fleming was diagnosed with leukemia in December after experiencing bone pain and then chronic weakness. While enduring cancer treatment, he lost 20 pounds. In January, he began the baseball season... Read more

6 equestrians at Lockport's Legacy Ranch training for Special Olympics All summer long, six equestrians have been training for something special at Legacy Ranch in Lockport: the Special Olympics. Read more

IDPH: 81 COVID Outbreaks Reported at Illinois Schools, Including 36 in Chicago Area There are at least 81 reported COVID outbreaks in Illinois schools as of Friday, including 36 in the Chicago area, according to newly-released data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The data, which is updated weekly and includes cases from the last 30 days, shows Cook County, the largest... Read more

