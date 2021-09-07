Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Joliet
Chicago White Sox honor Joliet Junior College pitcher, cancer survivor
CHICAGO - A Joliet Junior College student athlete never let cancer get in the way of his fastball. Nineteen-year-old Josh Fleming was diagnosed with leukemia in December after experiencing bone pain and then chronic weakness. While enduring cancer treatment, he lost 20 pounds. In January, he began the baseball season... Read more
6 equestrians at Lockport's Legacy Ranch training for Special Olympics
All summer long, six equestrians have been training for something special at Legacy Ranch in Lockport: the Special Olympics. Read more
IDPH: 81 COVID Outbreaks Reported at Illinois Schools, Including 36 in Chicago Area
There are at least 81 reported COVID outbreaks in Illinois schools as of Friday, including 36 in the Chicago area, according to newly-released data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The data, which is updated weekly and includes cases from the last 30 days, shows Cook County, the largest... Read more
What do we consider an outbreak? More than 3 ?!? Are they going to say there is an outbreak of the flu this year? I doubt it!
Illinois has 852 public school districts, averaged out that is less than one COVID case per district, awesome.
Joliet Institution is Closing Their Doors For Good
After 42 years an institution in downtown Joliet is closing. Chicken-N-Spice restaurant will serve their last chicken chunks on September 14th. From now until then the family run business will be celebrating, and thanking the public for their support. Owners Pat and Ken Reimer are 78 and 81 years of age and are retiring. Joliet Jr. College owns the land and the restaurant will be torn down for parking spaces. Read more
So sad to see them go, I hope they enjoy their retirement it is well deserved.
