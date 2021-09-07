AHF: UN Member States Must Nominate New WHO Chief
Among the many mistakes made by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the global COVID-19 response – arguably none were more harmful than the lack of a sense of urgency displayed by its Director-General in delaying the pandemic declaration in the early days of the outbreak, says AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF). As the process to submit names for a new WHO chief nears its end, AHF urges United Nations Member States to promptly nominate qualified candidates and appoint a new WHO Director-General at the end of the electoral proceedings in May 2022.www.aidshealth.org
