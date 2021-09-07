What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Panama City

(PANAMA CITY, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Panama City, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Governor Ron DeSantis Opens Two New Monoclonal Antibody Treatment State Sites in Northwest Florida PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the opening of monoclonal antibody treatment sites at the Bay County Fairgrounds in Panama City and the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. These sites both have the ability to serve more than 300 patients per day and will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Read more

Arc of the Bay opens '!nklusion' coffee shop at Gulf Coast State College PANAMA CITY — Students have a new coffee shop choice at Gulf Coast State College that demonstrates the institution's commitment to inclusion and diversity. !nklusion Cafe coffee shop is the first step in a new partnership between GCSC and The Arc of the Bay, a center providing support and training to young adults with developmental challenges. The coffee shop is located in the lobby of the Advanced Technology Center at GCSC in Panama City and will be staffed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Read more

