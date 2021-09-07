What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Panama City
Governor Ron DeSantis Opens Two New Monoclonal Antibody Treatment State Sites in Northwest Florida
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the opening of monoclonal antibody treatment sites at the Bay County Fairgrounds in Panama City and the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. These sites both have the ability to serve more than 300 patients per day and will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Read more
Arc of the Bay opens '!nklusion' coffee shop at Gulf Coast State College
PANAMA CITY — Students have a new coffee shop choice at Gulf Coast State College that demonstrates the institution's commitment to inclusion and diversity. !nklusion Cafe coffee shop is the first step in a new partnership between GCSC and The Arc of the Bay, a center providing support and training to young adults with developmental challenges. The coffee shop is located in the lobby of the Advanced Technology Center at GCSC in Panama City and will be staffed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Read more
Several tourists visiting Panama City Beach for Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Despite Gulf Coast Jam being postponed, this Labor Day weekend, Panama City Beach seems to be thriving. Tourists made the trip to the beach for the holiday weekend from as far as Indiana to celebrate the holiday weekend. ”We’ve been down to Florida a... Read more
