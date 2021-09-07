What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Toms River

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Question: Where is Best Spot for a Whole Foods Store Brick, Toms River or Manahawkin? One of our favorite stores to visit on occasion is Whole Foods Market, a fantastic store that deals in fresh and organic healthy alternatives. If you have never shopped at Whole Foods you should check it out. What we like are the products you don't find in average supermarkets, that you do find at Whole Foods. They also have great fresh produce and even healthy pre-prepared dishes you can buy for your family. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Pig Out At The Chili & Comfort Food Festival In Downtown Toms River, New Jersey In addition to hosting "Nights with Jimmy G" on 94.3 The Point, I lead the promotions department for Townsquare Media - Jersey Shore. Even in a unique COVID-19 world, we have been fortunate to host and be a part of close to two hundred events in 2021. That includes LIVE broadcasts for 94.3 The Point, 92.7 WOBM, 105.7 The Hawk, and Beach Radio. No matter what the circumstance, we will always feel like it is our duty to bring happiness to our listeners and community. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Questions About COVID-19 Booster Shot Answered TOMS RIVER – With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending an “additional” third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, many are wondering what the difference is between an “additional” dose and the “booster” dose and which is the right one to get. “We’ve had a... Read more

LOCAL PICK