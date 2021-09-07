What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Life in Murfreesboro has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Murfreesboro area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Mayor Shane McFarland says MTSU has outgrown Murfreesboro airport
Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland addressed Middle Tennessee State University flight students’ concerns about the redistribution of airplane tie downs at the city’s municipal airport. “What the university and the city have been in the conversation to say is that, in Southern terms, ‘We’ve got a five-pound sack in the airport,... Read more
All added expenses should be paid by the two schools profiting from airport or the two schools need to build private runway outside of city to give residents their peace and quiet we had and their over use of the facility will no longer cause over crowding issues. Move schools to Smyrna to larger runways.
1 reply
Metabolic Burn at PCC
Short intense bouts of strength and cardio training followed by short periods of rest. This style of training helps the body burn calories and fat throughout the day. Read more
PM Yoga at Patterson Park Community Center
A great way to wind down. Focuses on improving your balance and flexibility, while at the same time reducing stress. For beginning and intermediate levels. Read more
Little Nature Yogis at the Wilderness Station
Little one's first yoga class! Meet us in the Nature Play area outside the Wilderness Station with your yoga mat, blanket, or towel. We will move through simple and fun yoga poses (imagine animal poses like barking like a dog during downward dog). We may add music, art, or an age appropriate mindfulness exercise. Parents are required to stay. You can join us or simply help your child with the poses. This class will utilize classes yoga poses but is just for fun and is NOT taught by a certified yoga instructor! For ages 2-6. Read more