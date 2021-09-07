The lineup: Sports news in Saginaw

(SAGINAW, MI) Saginaw sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Saginaw Valley State wins season opener 13-9 The Saginaw Valley State Cardinals won 13-9 in the program's first game since 2019. The Cardinals beat Texas A&M-Kingsville after coming up with multiple stops inside the 5-yard line in the final minute of the game. Read more

Saginaw football highlights: Midland High struggles to stop Lapeer The last time Midland High started a football season at 0-2, the Chemics reached the Division 2 semifinals. Midland coach Eric Methner can only hope that history repeats itself. The Chemics fell to 0-2 after dropping a 49-27 decision Friday to Lapeer at Midland Community Stadium. Midland struggled running the... Read more

Defensive stand gaves Saginaw Valley State win in first game since 2019 Tommy Scott and Casey Williams had breakout games for Saginaw Valley State University in its first game since 2019. But it took a pair of fourth-quarter field goals and a goal-line stand in the final minute for the Cardinals to snare a 13-9 win Saturday over Texas A&M-Kingsville in the annual Red Feather Game. Read more

