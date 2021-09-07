The lineup: Sports news in Saginaw
Saginaw Valley State wins season opener 13-9
The Saginaw Valley State Cardinals won 13-9 in the program's first game since 2019. The Cardinals beat Texas A&M-Kingsville after coming up with multiple stops inside the 5-yard line in the final minute of the game. Read more
Saginaw football highlights: Midland High struggles to stop Lapeer
The last time Midland High started a football season at 0-2, the Chemics reached the Division 2 semifinals. Midland coach Eric Methner can only hope that history repeats itself. The Chemics fell to 0-2 after dropping a 49-27 decision Friday to Lapeer at Midland Community Stadium. Midland struggled running the... Read more
Tommy Scott and Casey Williams had breakout games for Saginaw Valley State University in its first game since 2019. But it took a pair of fourth-quarter field goals and a goal-line stand in the final minute for the Cardinals to snare a 13-9 win Saturday over Texas A&M-Kingsville in the annual Red Feather Game. Read more
Larry Brethauer set to leave legacy as ultimate Friend of Hoyt Park
To Larry Brethauer, Hoyt Park is more than a set of baseball diamonds in the summer or a skating rink and hill to sled down in the winter. “When I’m at that park and I see those kids playing, I still get teary-eyed,” Brethauer said. “I can still picture myself down there. My mom was at almost every game. That park was our savior.” Read more
