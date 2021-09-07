Trending lifestyle headlines in Santa Fe
Some Santa Fe teachers want COVID-19 vaccine to be mandatory
At school districts throughout New Mexico, including Santa Fe, masks are mandatory. Now union reps for Santa Fe teachers want something else to be mandatory too. "All students attending in-person instruction that are 12 years of age and older, as well as all our school staff including contractors, be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine unless they present a valid medical exemption," Union President Grace Mayer said. Read more
NOBODY IS GOING TO TELL ME, OR SHOULD I SAY "MAKE ME" GET MY CHILD VACCINATED!! THAT IS MINE AND MY CHILD'S DECISION AND NOBODY ELSE'S!!!!!!!!
People just stop trying to force these shots on school kids and people. All you want is control, control, and more control. If the shots was so great then why are people having problems with this so called shot.
State PED receives millions in mental health funding
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department announced Friday they have been awarded a five-year grant worth almost $9 million. According to a press release, the money will go towards helping three New Mexico school districts in expanding their mental health services and promote healthy development for school-aged youth. Read more
Kids are gonna need mental health after forcing masks and distancing and vaccines. New leadership would be a better solution
Burning of Zozobra faces last-minute COVID adjustments
Putting on the burning of Old Man Gloom is a herculean task during a normal year, but in 2021, organizers were tossed a particularly nasty curveball. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe said Friday night’s event at Fort Marcy Park had to be quickly readjusted as COVID-19 infections once against surged across New Mexico, leading to more stringent safety requirements for the burning. Read more
The pervasive influence of a global pandemic: Don Usner and 'Our Lives Now'
In Alcalde, New Mexico, a Native American man dances on top of the pedestal from which the controversial statue of Juan de Oñate was recently removed. In Santa Fe, a man scours the ground, searching for a piece of the shattered obelisk on the Santa Fe Plaza to keep as a memento. In Albuquerque, a homeless woman, her sister, and niece manage to scrape up enough money to rent a room for the night. Read more
