Trending lifestyle headlines in Santa Fe

LOCAL HEADLINE

Some Santa Fe teachers want COVID-19 vaccine to be mandatory At school districts throughout New Mexico, including Santa Fe, masks are mandatory. Now union reps for Santa Fe teachers want something else to be mandatory too. "All students attending in-person instruction that are 12 years of age and older, as well as all our school staff including contractors, be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine unless they present a valid medical exemption," Union President Grace Mayer said. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

State PED receives millions in mental health funding SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department announced Friday they have been awarded a five-year grant worth almost $9 million. According to a press release, the money will go towards helping three New Mexico school districts in expanding their mental health services and promote healthy development for school-aged youth. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Burning of Zozobra faces last-minute COVID adjustments Putting on the burning of Old Man Gloom is a herculean task during a normal year, but in 2021, organizers were tossed a particularly nasty curveball. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe said Friday night’s event at Fort Marcy Park had to be quickly readjusted as COVID-19 infections once against surged across New Mexico, leading to more stringent safety requirements for the burning. Read more

LOCAL PICK