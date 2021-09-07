CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

Bagnell Dam BLVD Bridge Over Dam Closed Until December

By KRMS News Anchor
KRMS Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’ll be business as usual on The Strip in Lake Ozark, but it’s a different story for Bagnell Dam for the next few months. MoDOT begins a rehabilitation project Tuesday. “It’s going to require complete closure of the dam at this time” says MODOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch, “I know people would like for us to keep the road open, and I understand that….but the type of work that we are doing and the width of the dam it just isn’t safe…we’ll have to close the dam.”

www.krmsradio.com

