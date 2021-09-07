What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Las Cruces

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces News Beat
 6 days ago

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Life in Las Cruces has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

New Mexico / demingheadlight.com

New Mexico advocates are 'anticipating an influx' of patients after Texas abortion law

New Mexico advocates are 'anticipating an influx' of patients after Texas abortion law

LAS CRUCES – After a Texas law went into effect banning most abortions, abortion rights advocates predict travelers from the neighboring state will seek out access to care in New Mexico and other states surrounding Texas. On Wednesday the law, which bans almost all abortions after 6 weeks — before... Read more

Governor Grisham can replace the oil and gas industry with the baby murder industry. 👌

Las Cruces / lascrucesbulletin.com

Elegant Nails salon opens, offering discounts during first two weeks

Elegant Nails salon opens, offering discounts during first two weeks

Elegant Nails, a full-service salon, held its grand opening Sept. 1, at 2240 E. Lohman Ave., in the shopping center that also is home to Sally Beauty and Batteries Plus. For the two weeks after opening, clients will receive 10 percent off all services, which include manicures, gel, acrylic nails, dip powder, a variety of pedicures and wax, a company spokesman said in an email to the Bulletin. Read more

Las Cruces / lcsun-news.com

Matteo's Mexican Food joins downtown food lineup

Matteo's Mexican Food joins downtown food lineup

LAS CRUCES – Downtown Las Cruces gained a new restaurant last month when Matteo’s Mexican Food officially opened the doors to its second location. Matteo’s Downtown opened Saturday, Aug. 14, along South Main Street — between Downtown Blues Coffee and White’s Music Box. Farmers and crafts market goers were among those who helped welcome them. Read more

Las Cruces / lcsun-news.com

LCPS: Let's talk about suicide

LCPS: Let’s talk about suicide

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in young people of New Mexico, yet it is always shocking and surreal when we hear that it has happened again. There is outrage and grief. There are often accusations paired with the assigning of blame. What is rarely mentioned is that suicide is the result of trauma and untreated mental illness. The suicidal person, whether child or adult, feels hopelessness and despair. They often believe they are a burden and that they won’t be missed. This Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, I am sending a very personal message to my community with love and in the spirit of hope. Read more

With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

