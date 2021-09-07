What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Las Cruces

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Life in Las Cruces has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

New Mexico advocates are 'anticipating an influx' of patients after Texas abortion law LAS CRUCES – After a Texas law went into effect banning most abortions, abortion rights advocates predict travelers from the neighboring state will seek out access to care in New Mexico and other states surrounding Texas. On Wednesday the law, which bans almost all abortions after 6 weeks — before... Read more

Elegant Nails salon opens, offering discounts during first two weeks Elegant Nails, a full-service salon, held its grand opening Sept. 1, at 2240 E. Lohman Ave., in the shopping center that also is home to Sally Beauty and Batteries Plus. For the two weeks after opening, clients will receive 10 percent off all services, which include manicures, gel, acrylic nails, dip powder, a variety of pedicures and wax, a company spokesman said in an email to the Bulletin. Read more

Matteo's Mexican Food joins downtown food lineup LAS CRUCES – Downtown Las Cruces gained a new restaurant last month when Matteo’s Mexican Food officially opened the doors to its second location. Matteo’s Downtown opened Saturday, Aug. 14, along South Main Street — between Downtown Blues Coffee and White’s Music Box. Farmers and crafts market goers were among those who helped welcome them. Read more

