Your Yakima lifestyle news

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

‘In my world, it seems like everybody’s dying’: Yakima ICU nurse shares experience caring for COVID patients YAKIMA, Wash. — For local nurse Becky Ross, one of the hardest parts of caring for COVID-19 patients comes just before she has to intubate them — they ask her if they are going to die. “You don’t want to tell them that, ‘The chances are you will,'” Ross said.... Read more

Yakima hospital warns of ‘extremely dangerous’ surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital officials are asking community members to follow COVID-19 recommendations over the weekend in order to prevent an additional surge in cases that could make a bad situation even worse. “It’s an extremely dangerous time for our community right now,” Chief of Medicine Dr.... Read more

Attempted kidnapping raises concerns of mental health in Yakima Earlier this week in Miller Park, Yakima police say a homeless woman grabbed a three-year-old girl and tried to kidnap her. Yakima police say that she seemed to be having a mental health crisis during the incident. This event raises the question: are there enough resources in the area available... Read more

