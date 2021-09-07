Your Melbourne lifestyle news
Brevard County girl, 16, in ICU with COVID pneumonia, mother says
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Brevard County mother shared images Thursday of what her daughter’s fight against COVID-19 look like. Abby Chenoweth, 16, is in the ICU at Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital with COVID pneumonia in both lungs, according to her mother. ‘’Probably one of the hardest things I’ve went through,”... Read more
Very sorry to hear this and prayers for the family 🙏 My daughter 14 got Mono Epstein Barr Virus she was one of the very very few that ended up with a rare disease HLH triggered by this virus . She had less than 20 percent survival . Today she is 25 and a college graduate. What I’m saying is there are rare case with every virus . I know several in the oncology ward at Arnold Palmer ward that had cancer lymphoma triggered from mono Epstein Barr virus . Any virus can trigger horrific symptoms but they are rare . Today anything to do with Covid will get attention with the young .
How about was she vaccinated ? it does make the smytoms alot lighter so sorry 🙏
Brevard Public Schools relaxes quarantines for masked students following mandate
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Following the implementation of a mask mandate, Brevard Public Schools have loosened their COVID-19 quarantine requirements for masked students in several common situations, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. Under the new guidelines, students within 6 feet of a known case for over 15 minutes... Read more
Give me a break! So what you’re saying is the kids don’t actually have to wear a mask? Also, the masked kids get special treatment, and you will continue to bully the ones who don’t wear a mask? ALSO, how do you have the right to send a kid home not knowing if they do or do not actually have COVID? Also, the kid you say they “caught” it from ALSO just walked the halls with 300 + other students. Why didn’t you send ALL of them home? Makes NO sense!
