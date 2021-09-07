Lifestyle wrap: Billings

(BILLINGS, MT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Billings, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Billings teachers union signs on to administration mask requirement This agreement, called a memo of understanding, replaces a previous agreement signed in June that made face masks optional and will expire in June 2022 unless otherwise modified. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Cajun Phatty's in Billings raising money for victims of Hurricane Ida Cajun Phatty's has served the community in Billings for 10 years, and now they are serving the communities devastated by Hurricane Ida. Cajun Phatty's started as a food truck and then upgraded to a restaurant, dishing out a taste of Louisiana cuisine at 2564 King Ave. W. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Help wanted: Restaurants scrambling to adjust as fewer workers return Bryson Foos knows his way around a kitchen. “I’ve worked at them all,” the 30-year-old says of the fast food restaurant chains in Billings. He’s worked everything from washing dishes to prep work to cooking and delivering pizzas. Earlier this year, he decided it was time for a change. “I... Read more

LATEST NEWS