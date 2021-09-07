CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Springfield

Springfield Updates
Springfield Updates
 6 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Springfield area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Springfield sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Indianapolis / newschannel20.com

Tim Wilkerson wins NHRA U.S. Nationals Funny Car Crown

Tim Wilkerson wins NHRA U.S. Nationals Funny Car Crown

Indianapolis, In. (WICS/WRSP) - Springfield, Ill. native Tim Wilkerson claimed his second NHRA U.S. Nationals Funny Car Crown Sunday at Lucas Oil Raceway. Wilkerson's Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford beat out Ron Capps, 3.91 to 3.94. This is Wilkerson's first victory since 2016. Wilkerson qualified eighth at Nationals. After winning... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Illinois / sj-r.com

King of the Springfield mile: Jared Mees sweeps to seventh title at AFT races

King of the Springfield mile: Jared Mees sweeps to seventh title at AFT races

Just like that, Jared Mees is the new king of the Springfield Mile. With a doubleheader sweep in the American Flat Track SuperTwins races over the weekend at the one-mile dirt oval track at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Mees has three wins here in a row and seven overall. With... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Springfield / sj-r.com

Here are the top 15 cross country runners in the Springfield area

Here are the top 15 cross country runners in the Springfield area

Here are The State Journal-Register's top cross country runners for this fall. The list is primarily based on last year's performances and many top runners are expected to return on the girls' side. That includes Rochester's Colleen Zeibert and Lincoln's Becca Heitzig at the top of the list. Capital Region... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Springfield / sj-r.com

Vote for The State Journal-Register's high school athlete of the week

Vote for The State Journal-Register's high school athlete of the week

It's time to vote for The State Journal-Register's high school athlete of the week. The poll closes at noon Friday. If for any reason the poll does not appear, please tap here. Here are this week's nominees. More high school sports stories at sj-r.com. CS8 football:'We were clicking': Sacred-Heart Griffin... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Il Rrb Game
Springfield Updates

Springfield Updates

Springfield, IL
98
Followers
226
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Springfield Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy