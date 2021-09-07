Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Springfield

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Springfield area.

Tim Wilkerson wins NHRA U.S. Nationals Funny Car Crown Indianapolis, In. (WICS/WRSP) - Springfield, Ill. native Tim Wilkerson claimed his second NHRA U.S. Nationals Funny Car Crown Sunday at Lucas Oil Raceway. Wilkerson's Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford beat out Ron Capps, 3.91 to 3.94. This is Wilkerson's first victory since 2016. Wilkerson qualified eighth at Nationals. After winning... Read more

King of the Springfield mile: Jared Mees sweeps to seventh title at AFT races Just like that, Jared Mees is the new king of the Springfield Mile. With a doubleheader sweep in the American Flat Track SuperTwins races over the weekend at the one-mile dirt oval track at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Mees has three wins here in a row and seven overall. With... Read more

Here are the top 15 cross country runners in the Springfield area Here are The State Journal-Register's top cross country runners for this fall. The list is primarily based on last year's performances and many top runners are expected to return on the girls' side. That includes Rochester's Colleen Zeibert and Lincoln's Becca Heitzig at the top of the list. Capital Region... Read more

