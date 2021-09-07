Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Conroe
Student COVID cases nearly double across Texas in one week
Five Houston-area districts already have reported more COVID-19 cases among students just weeks into the new school year than they did all of last year, reflecting rapidly rising infections in schools across the state. The total number of positive COVID cases in Texas public school students increased by 90 percent,... Read more
All of the states numbers went up in children once they went back to school including the states with mandatory mask mandates in schools. In fact Texas is not even in the top 6 (only top 6 mentioned in reference article I read) of kids getting it per 100k.
Kinda funny though. Covid cases on an uptick. Covid deaths…..not so much. So….. it is getting to be more and more like the flu or cold. The schools are acting as the Petri dishes they have always been and in turn helping with natural immunity and herd immunity. Go figure.
Conroe ISD leader warns of impact as COVID cases increase
Conroe ISD Superintendent Curtis Null wants the community to know how the spread of COVID-19 could affect students, staff, and the community at large if cases keep rising. In a YouTube Live Thursday night, Null explained how the pandemic has already affected transportation and staffing at the county’s largest school district. Read more
The offensively high paid superintendent and his ilk at Magnolia ISD do not recognize Covid. That’s why they’re “The Best District in the State of Texas.” Yeeee hawwww. 🐓💩 $$$$$
but Montgomery County refused to help in the battle , so go and die.
Substitute teacher shortage leads to virtual class cancellations in Conroe ISD
On Friday, the district was shorted nearly 250 subs, and the superintendent told parents the problem also extends to bus drivers. Read more
so cancel virtual learning due to substitute teacher shortage. what are ya going to do when there is no teachers to teach?
Teaching has become such a thankless, stressful job that I wouldn’t think schools could get regular teachers. Let alone subs......with, or without Covid around.
