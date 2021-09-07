Your Santa Barbara lifestyle news
Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!
keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!
August see third most new COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County due to Delta variant fourth wave
In July it was almost ten times more cases than June, 1,200. Then August it was almost triple July’s cases, 3,371. The post August see third most new COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County due to Delta variant fourth wave appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12. Read more
29th Annual Cancer Center Walk/Run
Event Date: Friday, October 1, 2021 - 08:00 to Sunday, October 17, 2021 - 08:00. The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara will host the 29th annual Cancer Center Walk/Run as a virtual event from October 1 -17, 2021. One hundred percent of these funds will support cancer research and patient supportive care programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. The Walk/Run hopes to generate more than $100,000 and surpass $4 million in fundraising since its inception in 1993. Read more
Wild fennel offers aromatic ingredient for chefs, food source for insects | John Lindsey
After living all these years along the Central Coast, since 1987, I don't think I've ever seen so much wild fennel (Foeniculum vulgare) along our highways. The enormous amounts of fennel may be related to the arid year, interrupted by the late January atmospheric river event that produced copious rain. It stalled over Cambria and retrograded northward toward Big Sur before moving southward into southern San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties. Read more