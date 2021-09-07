Top Cedar Rapids sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids Digest
Cedar Rapids Digest
 6 days ago

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Cedar Rapids area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Cedar Rapids sports. For more stories from the Cedar Rapids area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Cedar Rapids / thegazette.com

Cedar Rapids Kernels thankful for a lot of things

CEDAR RAPIDS – With two games left at Veterans Memorial Stadium going into Saturday, at least in the regular season, the Cedar Rapids Kernels have been able to reflect upon what they’ve gone through, what they have now, and where they hope to go. They say the bottom line is... Read more

Quad Cities / qconline.com

Homers, errors haunt Bandits

CEDAR RAPIDS — On a night in which the Quad Cities River Bandits collected five more hits than the Cedar Rapids Kernels, one more home run and had the game's only double, there was one significant offensive category in which the River Bandits found themselves trailing — runs scored. Cedar... Read more

Cedar Rapids / illinoisnewsnow.com

Press Release: Bandits Hit Three Homers in Losing Effort to The Kernels

Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Despite outhitting the Cedar Rapids Kernels by five, the Quad Cities River Bandits dropped their third game of the week by a final score of 8-7 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Entering the contest having not allowed a run in his last 10... Read more

Cedar Rapids / thegazette.com

Photos: Cedar Rapids Kernels vs. Quad Cities River Bandits

The Kernels hosted the Riverbandits for their last home game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. The River Bandits won 6-4. Read more

With Cedar Rapids Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

