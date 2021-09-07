Your Tyler lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Tyler / mix931fm.com

Popular Coffee Location in Tyler Closed This Weekend Due to COVID

Everyone in East Texas has heard about rising COVID cases in our area. While people are using their own discretion on how to stay safe one coffee shop has decided to close their doors temporarily due to numerous employees testing positive. The information was posted on a social media group online and it looks like the Starbucks location on Old Jacksonville will stay closed for the next few days with their doors opening again for customers on Monday, September 6th. Read more

it's Starbucks I wouldn't have even noticed. I don't like Starbucks. Dutch Bros. is a coffee shop I would rather have here.

Texas / tylerpaper.com

NET Health: COVID-19 rates continue to rise across East Texas

COVID-19 continues to spread at a more rapid rate in Smith, Gregg and four of the other five counties where the Northeast Texas Public Health District conducts disease surveillance. In data released Thursday by NET Health, Smith County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection rose by more than 13% since Monday’s... Read more

Northeast Texas / tylerpaper.com

NET Health board recommends masking in schools, businesses due to COVID-19 rise

The Northeast Texas Public Health District is strongly recommending that schools and businesses use face coverings due to the substantial increase in COVID-19 cases. NET Health’s board of directors on Thursday night issued a resolution with strong recommendations in light of the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and significant increases in COVID-19-related hospitalizations. Read more

Tyler / eguidemagazine.com

Fall Color Guide for East Texas presented by Visit Tyler

Fall is a very popular time to visit East Texas. It’s one of the best places in Texas to see fall colors. We have put together a regional guide of the best places to see fall colors in the area. Feel free to print them off and share with your businesses or you can always send customers to VisitTyler.com. Read more

