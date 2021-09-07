CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Visalia

Visalia Updates
Visalia Updates
 6 days ago

(VISALIA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Visalia, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Tulare County / ourvalleyvoice.com

Tulare County medical providers prescribing controversial ivermectin treatment

Tulare County medical providers prescribing controversial ivermectin treatment

Dr. Daria Majzoubi, MD who owns Maj Medical Clinic in Visalia is currently prescribing Ivermectin to his patients. He refers to it as "an anecdotal treatment method.". "I want to be completely clear, this treatment is not something someone should consider a cure, but they shouldn't write it off completely. Getting the vaccine is still the best way to prevent death from the COVID-19 virus," Dr. Majzoubi said.

Comments
avatar

I trust him as a Doctor. I used to work with him and I know he takes his time to do research and also he takes his Time with his patients. He is a very smart Doctor.

4 likes 1 dislike

avatar

I heard ivermectin works on horse and sheep. Guess we will find out and if it does t no big loss

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as "The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade". Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his 'How U Livin J Piven' podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs.

Comments
avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

242 likes 23 dislikes 87 replies

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

146 likes 8 dislikes 8 replies

Visalia / kmph.com

Rise in COVID-19 cases temporarily closes Child Support office in Visalia

Rise in COVID-19 cases temporarily closes Child Support office in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The rise in COVID-19 cases has forced the Department of Child Support Services to close its office doors in Visalia, effective Thursday, Sept. 2. The office will reopen for business starting Tuesday, Sept. 7. - Fresno County sees biggest one-day COVID-19 jump in months.

Goshen / kvpr.org

The Locals Love 'Lady Chicken' But Its Popularity Goes Well Beyond Goshen

The Locals Love 'Lady Chicken' But Its Popularity Goes Well Beyond Goshen

Just off Highway 99, halfway between Fresno and Bakersfield, lies the small community of Goshen. It's mostly known for its ethanol plant, but among the warehouses and agricultural supply stores that line its commercial streets, there's a jewel of a joint whose popularity goes well beyond even state lines: a food truck that serves Lao fried chicken and rice.

Comments
avatar

I remember going to her house and getting some chicken and rice. way before she got the truck 🚒. very good food 😋

2 likes

avatar

i Love the chicken and rice lady.the best and ONLY one ill buy from . yum

1 like

