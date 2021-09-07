What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Visalia

(VISALIA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Visalia, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Tulare County medical providers prescribing controversial ivermectin treatment Dr. Daria Majzoubi, MD who owns Maj Medical Clinic in Visalia is currently prescribing Ivermectin to his patients. He refers to it as “an anecdotal treatment method.”. “I want to be completely clear, this treatment is not something someone should consider a cure, but they shouldn’t write it off completely. Getting the vaccine is still the best way to prevent death from the COVID-19 virus,” Dr. Majzoubi said. Read more

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Rise in COVID-19 cases temporarily closes Child Support office in Visalia VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The rise in COVID-19 cases has forced the Department of Child Support Services to close its office doors in Visalia, effective Thursday, Sept. 2. The office will reopen for business starting Tuesday, Sept. 7. - Fresno County sees biggest one-day COVID-19 jump in months. The Tulare... Read more

