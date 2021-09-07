What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Odessa
(ODESSA, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Odessa, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Permian Basin Fair and Expo returns after being closed last year
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For over 45 years, the Permian Basin Fair has created many memories for West Texans that will last a lifetime and they are ready to serve the community once again, The pandemic is not going to stop them. You know we are back. We had opening day... Read more
PET OF THE WEEK: Rocky
Rocky, a 4-month-old male Lab mix, needs to be adopted into a good home. To adopt Rocky or any of the other pets at the Humane Society of Odessa, stop by 7012 Mockingbird Lane, call 432-257-4311 visit www.odessahumanesociety.org or leave a message at facebook.com/humanesocietyofodessa/. The Humane Society of Odessa is a no-kill pet adoption shelter, and all their pets require spay/neuter contract along with an adoption application. Adoption fees for pets start at $75. Read more
MCH reporting 43 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 1, urging caution ahead of holiday
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital held a news conference Thursday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations. MCH says it has had 43 patients die from complications from the virus since August 1. 15 of those deaths have been since Monday, August 30. Read more
Sooooo ivermectin was developed for humans to fight parasites and to kill viral respitory infections. It is fda approved for humans and the use in livestock didn’t come till much later. The creators were given the Nobel peace prize in medicine in 2015. Why does the media leave all this out?
Burk family mom and dad have COVID-19 at the same time
Mother, Amber Burk is now healthy. Father, Austin Burk is still in the CCU with pneumonia and COVID-19. Read more