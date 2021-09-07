Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Schenectady

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Feeling lucky? Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total $690M SCHENECTADY N.Y. (WWLP) — It’s been months since anyone has won the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots, and this weekend’s drawings are worth a combined $690 million. The Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday, September 3 drawing is an estimated $323 million with the cash option estimated at $234.9 million. The drawing will be the 25th since the jackpot was last hit June 8, when a $56-million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Illinois. Friday’s jackpot is the game’s largest since May 21, when a $515 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Pennsylvania. Read more

Mucked Since March 2020, The Return of Poker Packed the House at Rivers Back when Covid hit, our area casinos were some of the first local businesses to shut things down, and rightfully so. Staying open wasn't a choice; relatively sedentary guests side by side or even socially distanced in somewhat confined spaces had Covid-spreader potential written all over it. In the middle... Read more

Craft beer and brewing programs continue to expand at SCCC SCHENECTADY - Craft beer has become big business. And with a brewery in the shadows of Schenectady County Community College, it's not surprising that the school’s Workforce Development & Community Education Division has created a new brewer/distiller apprenticeship title aimed at bringing new employees to the brewing industry. And the... Read more

