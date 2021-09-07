Top Columbia sports news

(COLUMBIA, MO) Columbia sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Mizzou football fans return to tailgating traditions after nearly two years away After having no chance to tailgate before Missouri football's home games last season, there was no stopping thousands of Tiger fans on Saturday. Steady rain was in the forecast for a few days before the MU season opener against Central Michigan. For some, that's plenty of time to find a pancho and tent to stay dry. Read more

Mizzou Pregame: No McElwain for Central Michigan COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's a soggy scene at Memorial Stadium as rain has fallen on Columbia all morning leading up to today's 3 p.m. season opener against Central Michigan. The latest forecast calls for the rain to let up around kickoff with temperatures in the 70s. • Central Michigan will... Read more

Mizzou defense turns up heat after sluggish start COLUMBIA, Mo. — At times Saturday, Central Michigan trampled across Faurot Field with hardly any resistance from Missouri’s remodeled defense. The Chippewas broke off running plays of 21, 27, 28 and 48 yards. Their running backs averaged 7.4 yards every time they carried the ball. New coordinator Steve Wilks’ defense... Read more

