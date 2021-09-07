Top Columbia sports news
Mizzou football fans return to tailgating traditions after nearly two years away
After having no chance to tailgate before Missouri football's home games last season, there was no stopping thousands of Tiger fans on Saturday. Steady rain was in the forecast for a few days before the MU season opener against Central Michigan. For some, that's plenty of time to find a pancho and tent to stay dry. Read more
Mizzou Pregame: No McElwain for Central Michigan
COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's a soggy scene at Memorial Stadium as rain has fallen on Columbia all morning leading up to today's 3 p.m. season opener against Central Michigan. The latest forecast calls for the rain to let up around kickoff with temperatures in the 70s. • Central Michigan will... Read more
Mizzou defense turns up heat after sluggish start
COLUMBIA, Mo. — At times Saturday, Central Michigan trampled across Faurot Field with hardly any resistance from Missouri’s remodeled defense. The Chippewas broke off running plays of 21, 27, 28 and 48 yards. Their running backs averaged 7.4 yards every time they carried the ball. New coordinator Steve Wilks’ defense... Read more
Badie helps Missouri run past Central Michigan, 34-24
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Eli Drinkwitz knew that Missouri could be in for a fight against Central Michigan on Saturday. The Tigers hadn't played a nonconference game in two seasons, and they hadn't had a full house at Faurot Field in nearly as long. And none of that had happened for Drinkwitz, who took over prior to the pandemic-infected season a year ago. Read more
