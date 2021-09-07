What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Yuma

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

 6 days ago

(YUMA, AZ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Yuma area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

Yuma / kyma.com

A new project will sharpen local kids love for culinary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local business owner and founder of the Bordertown Arts Project, Sam Guerrero, wanted to do something for his community. With the aid of the Atticus Kindness Project, they began holding events on the first Friday of each month. These events were more than just... Read more

Yuma / kyma.com

Dove hunters compete in World Championship Dove Cook-Off

While many dove hunters bring their birds home to cook anyways, earlier on Saturday the best of the best got together for the World Championship Dove Cook-Off in front of Sprague’s Sports in Yuma. The post Dove hunters compete in World Championship Dove Cook-Off appeared first on KYMA. Read more

Yuma / yumasun.com

District One adds 10 health services personnel

As the pandemic continues to provide challenges for schools in maintaining in-person learning and student safety, Yuma School District One has taken another step in protecting its students. District One’s Health Services Team has welcomed 10 new members to their existing team of health assistants and registered nurses. The district... Read more

With Yuma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

