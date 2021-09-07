Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Waco

(WACO, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Waco area.

Baylor Women’s Basketball team dropping iconic ‘Lady Bears’ moniker WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University Women’s Basketball team will be referred to simply as the Bears after a decision was made to drop its iconic Lady Bears moniker. A spokesperson confirmed the name change to KWTX Friday evening. They are the latest to join a movement in women’s... Read more

The Spirit of '86: Tusa's first Waco High team set the tone Even Johnny Tusa didn’t know what to expect when he was hired in the winter of 1985 to be the first head football coach of the new consolidated Waco High. Waco ISD had made the decision to move Richfield, Jefferson-Moore and the old Waco High into one campus, creating a Class 5A high school that would compete in a district with the likes of Temple and Killeen in the state’s largest division. Read more

State runners-up look for redemption in 2021 WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crawford is no stranger to success in Volleyball. The team has made the playoffs in 16 consecutive seasons, winning the state title as recently as 2019. But last year, the team lost in the championship game, and while they have thought about that loss a lot this offseason, they haven’t really had a chance to dwell on it. Read more

