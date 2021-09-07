Beaumont sports lineup: What’s trending
LU Football races past Stallions of North American in season opener
Beaumont, Tx — The Lamar Football team improved to 15-0 against Non Division -1 teams since bring the program back in 2010. Cardinal starting QB Jalen Dummett was 6-8 for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Read more
I went to Lamar in the early 70’s coming from TJ in PA. Lamar was a step down from high school football in this area. There’s great players in this area that won’t be signed by big colleges. But guess what, Lamar has never gotten them. Those players end up signing with McNeese and SFA to name a few. Lamar never needed to get back into football. It’s embarrassing.
Lamar University advisor reminisces on time as professional Paralympian
Jenny Mutz competed in the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Paralympics. Read more
Jones ready for increased role with LU running backs
Coming out of West Brook High School as an all-district running back with plenty of Division I opportunities, James Jones learned quickly that college ball was “a whole different level.”. He chose to stay home at Lamar University over offers from various Southland Conference schools and Army, but didn’t see... Read more
East Chambers takes on Hamshire-Fannett High School in the week 3 Band of the Week contest
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week for week three of high school football in Southeast Texas matches the East Chambers High School band against the Hamshire-Fannett High School band. Make your voice heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday. Read more