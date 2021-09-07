Trending sports headlines in Springfield

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Springfield area.

Pace slips past field hockey in home opener SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – The American International College field hockey team dropped a 7-0 decision against Pace University in a nonconference matchup on Saturday, September 4. FAST FACTS:. Final Score:. Pace 7, AIC 0. Records:. Pace improves to 2-0 while AIC falls to 1-1 Location:. Ronald J. Abdow Field, Springfield, Massachusetts. Read more

UMass Boston Men's Soccer vs Springfield College (9/4/21) Highlights UMass Boston Men's Soccer improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 with a 2-1 win over Springfield College. Nilton de Andrade scored twice and junior Qasim El-Ashkar earned a victory in his Beacons' debut. Read more

Volleyball kicks off campaign at Springfield Invite SPRINGFIELD, Mass.—The Skidmore College volleyball team opened the 2021 season at the Springfield Invitational. The Thoroughbreds went 1-3. Keene State 3 (25-19, 25-22, 25-13) Skidmore 0. Chelsea Winegar had a team-high six kills, while Elizabeth Miller totaled 10 digs. Audrey Powell added 14 assists, two aces, two blocks and five... Read more

