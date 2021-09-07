Trending sports headlines in Springfield

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Times
Springfield Times
 6 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Springfield area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Springfield sports. For more stories from the Springfield area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Springfield / aicyellowjackets.com

Pace slips past field hockey in home opener

Pace slips past field hockey in home opener

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – The American International College field hockey team dropped a 7-0 decision against Pace University in a nonconference matchup on Saturday, September 4. FAST FACTS:. Final Score:. Pace 7, AIC 0. Records:. Pace improves to 2-0 while AIC falls to 1-1 Location:. Ronald J. Abdow Field, Springfield, Massachusetts.

Springfield / youtube.com

UMass Boston Men's Soccer vs Springfield College (9/4/21) Highlights

UMass Boston Men's Soccer vs Springfield College (9/4/21) Highlights

UMass Boston Men's Soccer improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 with a 2-1 win over Springfield College. Nilton de Andrade scored twice and junior Qasim El-Ashkar earned a victory in his Beacons' debut.

Springfield / skidmoreathletics.com

Volleyball kicks off campaign at Springfield Invite

Volleyball kicks off campaign at Springfield Invite

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.—The Skidmore College volleyball team opened the 2021 season at the Springfield Invitational. The Thoroughbreds went 1-3. Keene State 3 (25-19, 25-22, 25-13) Skidmore 0. Chelsea Winegar had a team-high six kills, while Elizabeth Miller totaled 10 digs. Audrey Powell added 14 assists, two aces, two blocks and five...

Springfield / aicyellowjackets.com

Field hockey bounces back, takes down Bloomsburg

Field hockey bounces back, takes down Bloomsburg

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – The American International College field hockey team needed a bounce-back win and earned it, taking down Bloomsburg University 2-1 in a nonconference matchup on Sunday, September 5. FAST FACTS:. Final Score: AIC 2, Bloomsburg 1. Records: AIC improves to 2-1, while Bloomsburg falls to 0-2 Location: Ronald...

