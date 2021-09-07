What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Mckinney

(MCKINNEY, TX) Life in Mckinney has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Texas announces 15th antibody infusion center MCKINNEY Texas (KXII) - Texas now has 15 antibody infusion centers for COVID-19 treatment across the state, with McKinney being the newest to open it’s doors and already began taking patients this week. The Antibody infusion therapy uses Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies to treat patients with positive cases of COVID-19, for... Read more

Upcoming McKinney beer garden The Stix Icehouse sets soft opening date The Stix Icehouse, an Austin-inspired beer garden and grill, is expected to soft open the weekend of Sept. 25 at 301 W. Eldorado Parkway, McKinney. The restaurant plans to include at least 24 beers on tap, and large patios with games and live music on its 14 acres of land. It will also have sand volleyball and a nine-hole disc golf course, as well as treehouses and tire swings. The Stix has had the Wilson Creek hike and bike trail extended to its front porch so people can bike, run or walk to The Stix. Menu items will include burgers, loaded nachos, wings, fries and salads. www.thestixicehouse.com. Read more

Here is where dove hunting is allowed in McKinney as 2021 season begins Sept. 1 was the start of dove hunting season, which runs until Nov. 12 and again from Dec. 17-Jan. 2, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. According to the city of McKinney, dove hunters must obtain permission from the property owner before hunting on any tract of land inside city limits and must be at least 1,000 feet from any schools, hospitals and day care facilities. Hunters must also remain at least 600 feet from residential housing. Read more

