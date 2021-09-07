Your Flint lifestyle news

(FLINT, MI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Cantonese Gourmet South feeds Flint with seafood and pepper steak meals FLINT, MI — If you’re a fan of Chinese food, you’ve probably made a visit or two to this longtime eatery in Flint’s south side that serves up fresh meals daily. Cantonese Gourmet South, 3205 S. Saginaw St., which has been around for more than 40 years, has kept it’s same traditional cooking and beloved dishes even as the owners have changed over the decades. Read more

Flint woman’s skin care business that began in one-bedroom apartment flourishes into storefront FLINT, MI — La’Asia Johnson started experimenting four year ago with different recipes to create skin and hair care products that would be better and more effective for her to use after experiencing a break out of rashes from store-bought products. Over the course of several years, interest in those... Read more

Michigan parents might have hard time finding COVID-19 case information from schools Michigan schools this year are still required to display information about reported COVID-19 cases publicly on their websites, under an order from the state health department last October. Many districts have kept up with their dashboards, which are typically spreadsheets regularly updated with the number of active COVID-19 cases and,... Read more

