Your Clarksville lifestyle news
(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Rotty Pup crushes 2 week Board and Train/ Off Leash K9 Training Clarksville/ Nashville
Off Leash K9 Training Clarksville/ Nashville https://dogtrainernashville.com Jacob Robinson is the owner of Off Leash K9 Training Clarksville and Nashville. Off Leash was founded by Nick White and currently has 160 locations across the United States. Off Leash specializes in pet obedience and behavior modification. There are thousands of before and after videos on YouTube that show each dogs transformation. If you like this video, smash that subscribe button and follow for many more just like it. If you have a dog that could use our help, please reach out to us via email jacob@offleashk9training.com or call us at 615-235-0041. follow us on FB: https://www.facebook.com/OLK9TN Read more
COVID-19 contact tracing isn’t happening at schools; state and Clarksville-Montgomery County at odds over why
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Jennifer Owen has a son in second grade at a Clarksville-Montgomery County school. Last Wednesday, her son’s teacher wrote to tell her that her son, along with eight other students in the classroom, had a sore throat and needed to be picked up. The teacher... Read more
Your kid has strep. And you are cult covidiot wondering about covid contact tracing. You ever get to the bottom of that strep throat?
2 replies
This happened with someone on my son's bus and our neighborhood Facebook group was where the parent notified us. Luckily my son was negative but another student tested positive. I understand Covid is our new normal but there has to be a better way to protect these kids.
1 reply
Veteran candidate for Clarksville City Council asked in public meeting about his mental health
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After publicly asking about the mental health of an Army veteran and City Council candidate, councilperson Wanda Smith reached out the next day to apologize, according to the candidate. A teacher at West Creek High School, Brian Zacharias is one of five people who addressed... Read more
As I read the article in it's entirety, I am left with a memorable impression. The items that stood out to for me are displaying decorum, having interpersonal communication skills and mutual respect for one another are necessary in any setting where little is known about a person or a candidate seeking public office.
2 replies
im sorry but, a question like that sounds like something you would hear from DC democrats. Clarksville don't need that from either party,when we have military vets living in this town respect them and her comment was inappropriate.
2 likes
Chicago Gyro & More serves hot dogs, gyros, hummus and wings
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for Chicago Gyro & More as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Owner Malek Ibrahim said his priority is to serve quality food and for his customers to be happy. “My first goal is quality.... Read more