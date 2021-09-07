Your Clarksville lifestyle news

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

COVID-19 contact tracing isn’t happening at schools; state and Clarksville-Montgomery County at odds over why CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Jennifer Owen has a son in second grade at a Clarksville-Montgomery County school. Last Wednesday, her son’s teacher wrote to tell her that her son, along with eight other students in the classroom, had a sore throat and needed to be picked up. The teacher... Read more

Veteran candidate for Clarksville City Council asked in public meeting about his mental health CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After publicly asking about the mental health of an Army veteran and City Council candidate, councilperson Wanda Smith reached out the next day to apologize, according to the candidate. A teacher at West Creek High School, Brian Zacharias is one of five people who addressed... Read more

