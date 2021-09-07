CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette sports digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Lafayette sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Lafayette sports. For more stories from the Lafayette area, click here.

Lafayette / theadvocate.com

Lafayette High pulls off thrilling comeback victory in overtime over Ascension Episcopal

Lafayette High and the Ascension Episcopal squared off in a rare Saturday afternoon game after neither could find a Week 1 opponent, and it did not disappoint from an excitment standpoint. The Mighty Lions used their physicality up front to make a late push in a 30-23 come-from-behind overtime victory... Read more

Lafayette / youtube.com

Lafayette beats AES, 30-23

Lafayette beats AES, 30-23 Read more

Lafayette / katc.com

Lafayette roars back to beat Ascension Episcopal in overtime

The Lafayette Lions trailed 13-7 against Ascension Episcopal at halftime. The Mighty Lions roared backed to beat the Blue Gators, 30-23, in overtime. Click the video above to watch highlights from the game. Read more

Lafayette / youtube.com

Postgame: Lafayette Women's Soccer vs. Hartford

An early overtime goal is the difference for the Hawks, as they beat the Leopards by a final score of 2-1. Read more

