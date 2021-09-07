Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Pueblo
Pueblo Rescue Mission uses COVID-19 stimulus money to pay homeless to clean up city
Kathy Cline, the executive director of the Pueblo Rescue Mission, pulled her gray Nissan Versa to the side of Lakeshore Avenue on Thursday morning and began unloading five-gallon buckets, trash grabbers, gloves and a sharps container. A passenger van parked across the street from her after caravanning from the mission. Read more
Have the ones who can still work clean up our whole town. Earn their keep, not to be mean, but it's better then a handout..a plus for both sides and we as Citizens get a much nicer and cleaner city
I'd worry where the money is going; alcohol, drugs, cigarettes. These are some damaged souls that need mental health assistance.
Restaurant donates hundreds meals to Pueblo Police
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an act of kindness, Aunty Bev's Restaurant in Pueblo decided to treat officers at the Pueblo Police Department with a special surprise on Friday. Tara Books, Haily, and Dax helped donate 250 meals to the department. On Twitter, Pueblo Police wrote, "A "SUPER SIZE" THANK YOU!,' adding, "We can't thank The post Restaurant donates hundreds meals to Pueblo Police appeared first on KRDO. Read more
it's great to see kindness over the evil we see today. God bless this restaurant.
There are People out there that show there Love and respect for the officer's here in Pueblo Co, make your heart feel good inside to know we have kind and Loving souls here in Pueblo, Co. May God protect those who go out of there way for others and show that we have Love in our hearts and soul. That is awesome Thank you Auty Beverly for showing your Love for others can sure make a difference, this story really made my heart humble ❤.
New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Pueblo County Jail
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little over a month after the Pueblo County Jail celebrated the end of its long-running COVID-19 outbreak, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says there's a new outbreak in the jail. Sheriff Kirk Taylor attributed the new outbreak to the rise of COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the Pueblo community. A The post New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Pueblo County Jail appeared first on KRDO. Read more
How many staff were vaccinated? How many inmates were vaccinated? Of the 83 percent how many have been hospitalized? This story leaves a lot out. Just a filler piece at best.
I was under the assumption that all inmates and jailers we're vaxinated. This must be fake news. Once you get the vaccine you are saved, it is just a mild cold to vaccinated individuals.
Things to Do in Denver Labor Day Weekend 2021
The weekend is here, and there’s plenty to see and do around Denver — and down in Pueblo, of course, where the Colorado State Fair continues its run. Check our list of free things to do here, and keep reading for some of the best ticketed events in town:. Through... Read more