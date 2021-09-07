Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Pueblo, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pueblo Rescue Mission uses COVID-19 stimulus money to pay homeless to clean up city Kathy Cline, the executive director of the Pueblo Rescue Mission, pulled her gray Nissan Versa to the side of Lakeshore Avenue on Thursday morning and began unloading five-gallon buckets, trash grabbers, gloves and a sharps container. A passenger van parked across the street from her after caravanning from the mission. Read more

Restaurant donates hundreds meals to Pueblo Police PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an act of kindness, Aunty Bev's Restaurant in Pueblo decided to treat officers at the Pueblo Police Department with a special surprise on Friday. Tara Books, Haily, and Dax helped donate 250 meals to the department. On Twitter, Pueblo Police wrote, "A "SUPER SIZE" THANK YOU!,' adding, "We can't thank The post Restaurant donates hundreds meals to Pueblo Police appeared first on KRDO. Read more

New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Pueblo County Jail PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little over a month after the Pueblo County Jail celebrated the end of its long-running COVID-19 outbreak, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says there's a new outbreak in the jail. Sheriff Kirk Taylor attributed the new outbreak to the rise of COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the Pueblo community. A The post New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Pueblo County Jail appeared first on KRDO. Read more

