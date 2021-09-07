Lifestyle wrap: Ann Arbor

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Ann Arbor, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

COVID safety protocols put in place at Michigan Stadium ahead of game with more than 100K fans DETROIT – It is finally college football time. This year Michigan Stadium will look much different than it did in 2020. More than 100,000 fans will pack Michigan Stadium Saturday for this season’s home opener between the Wolverines and Broncos. Local 4 News was live Saturday morning in Ann Arbor... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Lottery ticket worth $201K sold near Ann Arbor expires after going unclaimed ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It was a valuable piece of paper. But now it’s worthless. The Michigan Lottery said no one stepped forward with a winning ticket worth $201,144 in a Fantasy 5 game from 2020. The deadline was 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Winning Fantasy 5 tickets are good for a... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Michigan Attorney General investigating online COVID vaccination card scam Michigan’s Attorney General Office is shedding light on a new scam of providing people with fake vaccination cards. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE