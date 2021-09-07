CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Lifestyle wrap: Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor News Watch
Ann Arbor News Watch
 6 days ago

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Ann Arbor, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Michigan / clickondetroit.com

COVID safety protocols put in place at Michigan Stadium ahead of game with more than 100K fans

DETROIT – It is finally college football time. This year Michigan Stadium will look much different than it did in 2020. More than 100,000 fans will pack Michigan Stadium Saturday for this season’s home opener between the Wolverines and Broncos. Local 4 News was live Saturday morning in Ann Arbor... Read more

i was there, some wore them, others didn't. and if it was encouraged i never saw a sign anywhere.

I was at the game, I didn’t see hardly anybody wearing a mask, and we all had a fun time!

Ann Arbor / fox2detroit.com

Lottery ticket worth $201K sold near Ann Arbor expires after going unclaimed

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It was a valuable piece of paper. But now it’s worthless. The Michigan Lottery said no one stepped forward with a winning ticket worth $201,144 in a Fantasy 5 game from 2020. The deadline was 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Winning Fantasy 5 tickets are good for a... Read more

Michigan / youtube.com

Michigan Attorney General investigating online COVID vaccination card scam

Michigan’s Attorney General Office is shedding light on a new scam of providing people with fake vaccination cards. Read more

Ann Arbor / chatsports.com

'It's electric': The Big House returns to full capacity amid rising COVID-19 cases

A cool breeze drifts through the air at 8:30 a.m. Families and friends begin to set up their tailgating tables outside Michigan Stadium as University of Michigan students leisurely open their first cans of beer and play beer pong outside of their houses. The Saturday morning scene feels familiar —... Read more

