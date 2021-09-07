Kalamazoo sports lineup: What’s trending

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Kalamazoo area.







Hoosiers Win Two Matches On Saturday KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Indiana Volleyball (5-1) bounced back at the Discover Kalamazoo Classic on Saturday by winning matches against Purdue Fort Wayne and Southeast Missouri State. The Hoosiers defeated the Mastodons in straight sets (25-16, 25-21, 25-17) while they beat the Redhawks, 3-2 (19-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-17, 15-9). Indiana 3, Purdue Fort Wayne 0. Read more

Penelope Hocking's Brace Leads USC Women's Soccer to 5-0 Win at Western Michigan KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Penelope Hocking scored twice and the Trojans put up four goals in the second half to grab a dominant 5-0 victory on the road over Western Michigan on Sunday morning. Hocking, who was making her first start of the season, struck in the third minute and then... Read more

Kalamazoo KWings Get Prominent Role in Netflix ‘Untold’ Hockey Doc If the 'it' sports documentary of the pandemic year of 2020 was the Chicago Bull's Jordan-era Last Dance, 2021 is all about the Untold series on Netflix. The limited series on gritter stories from the world of sports included an episode on the scrappy and in-your-face minor league hockey team from Danbury, Connecticut, the Trashers. Read more

