Jackson sports lineup: What’s trending

Blazers Shutout Panthers in Home Opener
JACKSON, Miss.- The Belhaven University Women's Soccer Team succeeded on opening day of the 2021-2022 season against Birmingham Southern College. The Blazers came away with a 2-0 victory on the pitch over the Panthers on Saturday 4, 2021. The Blazers found the back of the net first in match as... Read more
Michael Strahan had custom suits made for the entire JSU football team
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you need a nice suit, Michael Strahan is the man to call. And that’s exactly what Coach Prime did. According to Insider, Deion Sanders, head coach for the JSU Tigers, placed a call to Good Morning America’s Strahan due to the fact that he wanted his players “dressed to the nines” for their first game against Florida A&M on Sunday. Read more
Belhaven Falters Twice on Final Day of Belhaven Invitational
JACKSON, Miss. - The Belhaven University volleyball team faltered twice on the final day of the Belhaven Invitational. The Blazers had a four-set dual with Centenary College before traveling to Millsaps and took them four sets. Match One. Belhaven played in the second match of the day in the Belhaven... Read more
Soccer Drops Contest To Southern Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss - The Jackson State women's soccer team dropped Sunday afternoon's match to Southern Mississippi by a final score of 6-0. "This was not the team that played against Troy. Credit to USM, they caused us problems and we went missing today", head coach Dr. Ted Flogaites said. "We never arrived at the match, and regardless of the result that's on me. I failed to get the team in the right mindset to compete, failed to motivate them adequately, and failed to translate properly how important it was to follow up the the Troy match with another good performance." Read more