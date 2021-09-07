Sports wrap-up: Top stories in York

(YORK, PA) York sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

York-Adams League football team calls off game due to COVID-19 case For the second time in two weeks, a football game involving a York-Adams League team has been called off because of a COVID-19 issue. The York Catholic contest at Trinity, set for 7 p.m. Friday, will not be played as scheduled. The following statement was released by York Catholic on... Read more

York's Sam Stoner accounts for five touchdowns, helps Bearcats crunch McCaskey A new era began last Saturday for McCaskey football as Ben Thompson took the helm for the Red Tornado. Thompson promptly guided McCaskey to its first win in 26 games. On Friday, the Red Tornado hosted the Bearcats of York in a longtime rivalry game, and were hoping to notch another win, but one win didn’t become two straight, as the Bearcats pounded the Tornado 54-7. Read more

Central York defense holds strong in Week 2 against Cumberland Valley for the 21-3 win A game that had all the signs of going right down to the wire, ended up opening up right at the end. Cumberland Valley tried to take the lead down 7-3 but were stuffed at the goal line. Ensuing Central York drive is a 99-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-3. Central York would add another to make it a 21-3 win. Read more

