Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Green Bay

(GREEN BAY, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Green Bay, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Green Bay area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A knee fix that’s nothing to sneeze at GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Knees are the source of a lot of pain. They take a lot of abuse and a lot of wear and tear. For people with knee pain, a recent clinical study is nothing to sneeze at: Doctors are using nasal cartilage to relieve osteoarthritis. Brad... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Differences between local middle school masking requirements and their psychological impact DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Recently, we’ve been following how different school districts are setting various face mask requirements. Middle school is where it can be especially tricky. For example, in the Green Bay Area Public School District, everyone must wear a mask indoors. While in the Unified School District... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Green Bay's Jimmy Seas to close GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay restaurant will close its doors after 20 years in business. In a Facebook post published Friday afternoon, Jimmy Seas Pub & Grill says it has "decided to close operations to offer the space for another inspiring entrepreneur." The post went on to thank all who called the restaurant "home" and the bands who played there over the past 20 years. Read more

LATEST NEWS