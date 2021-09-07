Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Green Bay
(GREEN BAY, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Green Bay, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Green Bay area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A knee fix that’s nothing to sneeze at
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Knees are the source of a lot of pain. They take a lot of abuse and a lot of wear and tear. For people with knee pain, a recent clinical study is nothing to sneeze at: Doctors are using nasal cartilage to relieve osteoarthritis. Brad... Read more
Differences between local middle school masking requirements and their psychological impact
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Recently, we’ve been following how different school districts are setting various face mask requirements. Middle school is where it can be especially tricky. For example, in the Green Bay Area Public School District, everyone must wear a mask indoors. While in the Unified School District... Read more
Masking is going to create a whole generation of socially awkward people. This going to bring more shootings, suicides, and drug abuse. They will be studying the effects for generations.
Green Bay's Jimmy Seas to close
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay restaurant will close its doors after 20 years in business. In a Facebook post published Friday afternoon, Jimmy Seas Pub & Grill says it has "decided to close operations to offer the space for another inspiring entrepreneur." The post went on to thank all who called the restaurant "home" and the bands who played there over the past 20 years. Read more
Green Bay trainer rebounds after closing Titletown Fitness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- As weeks turned into months, a plan didn't work out for one Green Bay gym. "We were closed down," former Titletown Fitness co-owner Mike Moran said. "We did what everybody did that two weeks to flatten the curve. That was the original plan. ... We had to cancel all the memberships, the collection of the memberships. So literally no money coming in, but still having to pay." Read more