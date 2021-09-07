Trending lifestyle headlines in Roanoke

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke Journal
 6 days ago

(ROANOKE, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Roanoke, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Roanoke / wdbj7.com

Roanoke’s Festival in the Park returns after COVID delays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Festival in the Park was delayed twice because of COVID-19, but no longer. Now in its 53rd year, the popular event returns to Elmwood Park Saturday, Sunday and Monday, September 4-6. Festival Executive Director Skip Brown says it’s been 869 days since Festival’s last concert. Organizers are ready to put that break behind them, with what they’re confident will be a safe and enjoyable event. Read more

What about that highly contagious deadly Delta variant? Seems like it's not that big of a concern...

people is crazy crazy for. being out viril is going to hit hard

Roanoke / 247wallst.com

These Are the Counties in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

Roanoke / wset.com

Carilion Clinic offers antibody treatment in fight against COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Carilion Clinic is offering a new treatment for patients battling COVID-19. Health officials say monoclonal antibodies reduce the likelihood of hospitalization from COVID-19 by 70 to 85% if used in eligible patients early in the course of their infection. The treatment works its way through your... Read more

Virginia / wsls.com

Southwest Virginia health leaders warn of Labor Day weekend travel as COVID-19 cases rise

ROANOKE, Va. – Health officials nationwide are advising Americans to be careful if they plan to travel this holiday weekend. The Roanoke City and Allegheny health district has seen more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 in the last three days alone. Local health advocates say if possible it would... Read more

With Roanoke Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

