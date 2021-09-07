CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Rapids, MI

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Big Rapids

Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 6 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Big Rapids-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Big Rapids sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Big Rapids / bigrapidsnews.com

Ferris soccer woman blank Lindenwood 4-0

Ferris soccer woman blank Lindenwood 4-0

BIG RAPIDS -- Ferris State junior Isabella Zamborini has quickly made her presence known on the FSU roster. The Ferris transfer notched the hat trick to lead the nationally No. 17-ranked Bulldogs to a 4-0 nonleague over the Lindenwood Lions on Saturday at the Bulldog Soccer Field. “It was a... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Big Rapids / beaumontenterprise.com

Big Rapids tennis team continues to post solid season

Big Rapids tennis team continues to post solid season

BIG RAPIDS – It was a big day for Big Rapids on Thursday in a home quad. The Cardinals defeated Lansing Catholic and GR West Catholic both 5-3. Picking up two wins was Nathan Sanders at No. 2 singles, Logan Fuller at No. 4 singles, and Zach Jones/Ari Ziska at No. 4 doubles. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Big Rapids / bigrapidsnews.com

Former Big Rapids softball player looking forward to sophomore season at FSU

Former Big Rapids softball player looking forward to sophomore season at FSU

BIG RAPIDS – Josie Prince is preparing for a busy fall as a member of the Ferris State softball program. Prince played for coach Dawn Thompson and Big Rapids High School at the prep level and also competed in basketball for Big Rapids. She was a three-time all-district and all-conference selection for Big Rapids. She committed to Ferris in late 2019. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Big Rapids / ferrisstatebulldogs.com

Ferris State's Katie O'Connell Earns GLIAC South Division Player Of The Week Honor

Ferris State's Katie O'Connell Earns GLIAC South Division Player Of The Week Honor

Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University senior standout Katie O'Connell (Evergreen Park, Ill.) has been chosen as this week's Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) South Division Player of the Week following FSU's opening weekend of action. O'Connell led the Bulldogs to a 3-1 record in FSU's annual home... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting News
Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids, MI
110
Followers
454
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy