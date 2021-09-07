Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Big Rapids

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Big Rapids-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Ferris soccer woman blank Lindenwood 4-0 BIG RAPIDS -- Ferris State junior Isabella Zamborini has quickly made her presence known on the FSU roster. The Ferris transfer notched the hat trick to lead the nationally No. 17-ranked Bulldogs to a 4-0 nonleague over the Lindenwood Lions on Saturday at the Bulldog Soccer Field. "It was a...

Big Rapids tennis team continues to post solid season BIG RAPIDS – It was a big day for Big Rapids on Thursday in a home quad. The Cardinals defeated Lansing Catholic and GR West Catholic both 5-3. Picking up two wins was Nathan Sanders at No. 2 singles, Logan Fuller at No. 4 singles, and Zach Jones/Ari Ziska at No. 4 doubles.

Former Big Rapids softball player looking forward to sophomore season at FSU BIG RAPIDS – Josie Prince is preparing for a busy fall as a member of the Ferris State softball program. Prince played for coach Dawn Thompson and Big Rapids High School at the prep level and also competed in basketball for Big Rapids. She was a three-time all-district and all-conference selection for Big Rapids. She committed to Ferris in late 2019.

