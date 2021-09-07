CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Youngstown

Youngstown News Watch
Youngstown News Watch
 6 days ago

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Youngstown / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,091,213 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. […] Read more

Ohio / ohiogirltravels.com

The Best Things To Do In Youngstown, Ohio

A special thanks to Youngstown Live and Ohio. Find It Here. for sponsoring this post!. Once home to some of the greatest early 20th century steel producing manufacturers in the country, Youngstown is now a city on the rise once again. From historical architecture, a vibrant arts and culture scene, spectacular outdoor public parks, fun community events showcasing the revitalization of the city and a fantastic dining scene, you’ll find plenty of amazing things to do in Youngstown, Ohio! Read more

Ohio / youtube.com

Bull & Bear Tavern - Liberty, Ohio - September 5, 2021

Mike learns how Hadi Hadi and his team transformed the old Joé Restaurant into a SUPER new neighborhood tavern! Read more

Youngstown / vindy.com

Encouraging apple trees

Q: My apples have blotches on them and holes in the fruit. Can I do something about this next year?. A: Yes. You can limit some of the issues you are talking about with some cultural practices and by choosing the best varieties that have resistance to certain diseases. Insects can be difficult to manage, though, as spraying consistently can be a difficult task in the home garden. Knowing when to detect certain insects can help with control options. Read more

With Youngstown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

