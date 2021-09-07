Top Macon sports news

(MACON, GA) Macon sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Point University football falls on Mercer Thursday – Valley Times-News The Point University soccer team opened their 2021 season Thursday night and traveled to Macon, Georgia to face Mercer against NCAA Division I opponent Mercer, falling 69-0 against the Bears. The Skyhawks went and out in their first possession of night three but prevented the Bears from scoring after an...

Steadfast Cauldron Defeat Beavers | WBAA The Boilermakers took the final lead at 10-7 in the second quarter when senior kicker Mitchell Fineran scored a 48-yard field goal in his sophomore year at Purdue after moving from Mercer University, Macon, Georgia. Fineran ended the night 3-for-3 trying field goals. Purdue's defense struggled last season but made...

Macon gears up for 44th Macon Labor Day Road Race Here in Central Georgia many are getting ready for the 44th Macon Labor Day Road Race. About 1,100 people are eager for this year's race after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Online registration is already closed but if you want to join in on the action tomorrow, you can register in-person for the 5K, 10K or Fun Run.

