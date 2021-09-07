Top Macon sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(MACON, GA) Macon sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Macon sports. For more stories from the Macon area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Point University football falls on Mercer Thursday – Valley Times-News

The Point University soccer team opened their 2021 season Thursday night and traveled to Macon, Georgia to face Mercer against NCAA Division I opponent Mercer, falling 69-0 against the Bears. The Skyhawks went and out in their first possession of night three but prevented the Bears from scoring after an... Read more

Steadfast Cauldron Defeat Beavers | WBAA

The Boilermakers took the final lead at 10-7 in the second quarter when senior kicker Mitchell Fineran scored a 48-yard field goal in his sophomore year at Purdue after moving from Mercer University, Macon, Georgia. Fineran ended the night 3-for-3 trying field goals. Purdue’s defense struggled last season but made... Read more

Macon gears up for 44th Macon Labor Day Road Race

Here in Central Georgia many are getting ready for the 44th Macon Labor Day Road Race. About 1,100 people are eager for this year's race after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Online registration is already closed but if you want to join in on the action tomorrow, you can register in-person for the 5K, 10K or Fun Run. Subscribe to 13WMAZ for exclusive content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRNf0_t4Qo5eojj8sSvd_8A 13WMAZ News is the #1 station for news and weather in the Central Georgia area, serving people in Dublin, Macon, Milledgeville and Warner Robins. Follow 13WMAZ on Social: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/13WMAZ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/13wmaz/ Visit Site: https://www.13wmaz.com Read more

With Macon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

