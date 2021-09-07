What's hot: Top lifestyle news in New Haven
Days After Schools Open, Several New Haven Students Catch COVID-19
At least four New Haven students are infected with COVID-19 — just days into the new school year. At least 30 students from half a dozen different magnet, elementary and high schools are in quarantine after potential exposure. Students returned to school on Monday. The city requires masks for everyone... Read more
Did they disinfect the schools? Are they checking the children's temperatures? Did the kids have physicals before they entered school? Why is this happening?
why won't they tell us what schools they are about to call New Haven news and ask them
Pet of the Week: Eliza
She is a 5-year-old female Silky Terrier Mix. She is an active dog that loves to explore. Look at that cute face!. Eliza is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110. To see other... Read more
Freebie Friday: Free haircuts, block party, and more to enjoy this Labor Day weekend
It’s Labor Day weekend, and as we unofficially bid farewell to summer, there are some freebies and deals to get your family ready for fall. It’s the last weekend of free bus service! Governor Ned Lamont implemented a free weekend bus service on CT Transit to give families a financial break amid the pandemic. It started Memorial Day and was scheduled to end on Labor Day Monday. Read more
Yale doc: 10,000 people in CT have received third COVID shot
Since the Food and Drug Administration authorized a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised adults on Aug. 13, more than 1 million people in the U.S. have received an additional dose, including about 10,000 individuals in Connecticut. The extra shots are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control... Read more
Those who are taking the third shot are sick people. They have no clue what this vaccine it’s about. God help them