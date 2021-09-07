CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in New Haven

New Haven Dispatch
New Haven Dispatch
 6 days ago

(NEW HAVEN, CT) Life in New Haven has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
New Haven / wshu.org

Days After Schools Open, Several New Haven Students Catch COVID-19

Days After Schools Open, Several New Haven Students Catch COVID-19

At least four New Haven students are infected with COVID-19 — just days into the new school year. At least 30 students from half a dozen different magnet, elementary and high schools are in quarantine after potential exposure. Students returned to school on Monday. The city requires masks for everyone... Read more

Comments
avatar

Did they disinfect the schools? Are they checking the children's temperatures? Did the kids have physicals before they entered school? Why is this happening?

7 likes 2 replies

avatar

why won't they tell us what schools they are about to call New Haven news and ask them

2 likes 1 dislike

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
New Haven / wtnh.com

Pet of the Week: Eliza

Pet of the Week: Eliza

She is a 5-year-old female Silky Terrier Mix. She is an active dog that loves to explore. Look at that cute face!. Eliza is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110. To see other... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
New Haven / wtnh.com

Freebie Friday: Free haircuts, block party, and more to enjoy this Labor Day weekend

Freebie Friday: Free haircuts, block party, and more to enjoy this Labor Day weekend

It’s Labor Day weekend, and as we unofficially bid farewell to summer, there are some freebies and deals to get your family ready for fall. It’s the last weekend of free bus service! Governor Ned Lamont implemented a free weekend bus service on CT Transit to give families a financial break amid the pandemic. It started Memorial Day and was scheduled to end on Labor Day Monday. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Connecticut / middletownpress.com

Yale doc: 10,000 people in CT have received third COVID shot

Yale doc: 10,000 people in CT have received third COVID shot

Since the Food and Drug Administration authorized a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised adults on Aug. 13, more than 1 million people in the U.S. have received an additional dose, including about 10,000 individuals in Connecticut. The extra shots are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control... Read more

Comments
avatar

Those who are taking the third shot are sick people. They have no clue what this vaccine it’s about. God help them

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Ct Rrb Life
New Haven Dispatch

New Haven Dispatch

New Haven, CT
87
Followers
222
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Haven Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy