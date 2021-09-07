What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Columbus, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Georgia mother loses baby at 36 weeks, urges expecting mothers to get vaccinated COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Delta Variant continues to spread doctors, professional organizations and now mothers themselves are urging pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccination. After suffering the ultimate loss, Columbus woman Kyndal Nipper is one of these women. Nipper was 36-weeks pregnant when she and her husband... Read more

Fetch Park is just a slice of downtown development that will also bring Moe’s Original BBQ and a brewery to Sixth Avenue COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus developer is working on his third large downtown development. And people are seeing a piece of it as Fetch Park, a place for humans and dogs to play, is preparing to open this weekend. But a major Southern restaurant chain and a brewery will be a part of the project by the spring of next year, Cotton Companies President Chris Woodruff told News 3. Read more

Inaugural Fountain City Tattoo Expo coming to Columbus COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Against All Odds Tattoo proudly presents the 1st Annual Fountain City Tattoo Expo at the Columbus Iron Works this September 10th, 11th, and 12th. This show will be a first for the city, featuring 70 tattoo artists from all across the country, as well as your favorite local artists. The Convention will include activities such as live tattooing and piercings, tattoo contests, raffles, food and drinks, vendors, in addition to live music. Read more

