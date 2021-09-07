Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Fort Collins

(FORT COLLINS, CO) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fort Collins area.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-On the road with SDSU at Colorado State! FORT COLLINS, CO (Dakota News Now) - A little less than four months after falling in the FCS National Championship Game in Frisco, Texas, the South Dakota State football team begins their journey back. SDSU opens the 2021 fall season on Football Friday at FBS Colorado State, and our Dakota... Read more

CSU football falls apart en route to forgettable season-opener FORT COLLINS –– Colorado State football fans eagerly filed into Canvas Stadium for the first time in almost two years as the Rams prepared to commence the 2021 campaign. Following a brief lightning delay, a rainbow appeared over the nearly sold-out crowd while CSU and South Dakota State took the field for the contest’s opening kickoff. Read more

Colorado State flops at home, blows opportunity to capitalize on killer crowd against South Dakota State FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State fans packed Canvas Stadium Friday night, providing an electric atmosphere that legitimately gave chills during the moments leading up to kickoff. A 35 minute lightning delay didn’t damper their enthusiasm. Neither did about 15 minutes of pouring rain. While the weather didn’t kill the buzz of the 32,327 attendees, the fifth-largest crowd since the… Read more

