Fort Collins, CO

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Fort Collins

Fort Collins Journal
Fort Collins Journal
 6 days ago

(FORT COLLINS, CO) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fort Collins area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Fort Collins sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Colorado / dakotanewsnow.com

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-On the road with SDSU at Colorado State!

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-On the road with SDSU at Colorado State!

FORT COLLINS, CO (Dakota News Now) - A little less than four months after falling in the FCS National Championship Game in Frisco, Texas, the South Dakota State football team begins their journey back. SDSU opens the 2021 fall season on Football Friday at FBS Colorado State, and our Dakota... Read more

Colorado / fortmorgantimes.com

CSU football falls apart en route to forgettable season-opener

CSU football falls apart en route to forgettable season-opener

FORT COLLINS –– Colorado State football fans eagerly filed into Canvas Stadium for the first time in almost two years as the Rams prepared to commence the 2021 campaign. Following a brief lightning delay, a rainbow appeared over the nearly sold-out crowd while CSU and South Dakota State took the field for the contest’s opening kickoff. Read more

Colorado / thednvr.com

Colorado State flops at home, blows opportunity to capitalize on killer crowd against South Dakota State

Colorado State flops at home, blows opportunity to capitalize on killer crowd against South Dakota State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State fans packed Canvas Stadium Friday night, providing an electric atmosphere that legitimately gave chills during the moments leading up to kickoff. A 35 minute lightning delay didn’t damper their enthusiasm. Neither did about 15 minutes of pouring rain. While the weather didn’t kill the buzz of the 32,327 attendees, the fifth-largest crowd since the… Read more

Fort Collins / reporterherald.com

Takeaways following CSU football’s frantic Week 1 failure

Takeaways following CSU football’s frantic Week 1 failure

FORT COLLINS –– No disrespect to Ryan Stonehouse, but it’s never a great sign when the punting game constitutes the only noticeable bright spot that comes to mind regarding a team’s performance. The two-time All-American pinned three of his four boots inside the opposing team’s 20-yard line during Colorado State’s... Read more

Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins, CO
ABOUT

With Fort Collins Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

