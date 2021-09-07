Your Newport News lifestyle news
Newport News pediatrician deals with COVID-19 cases, unusual summer flu cases
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News pediatrician is asking everyone to mask up indoors. She’s not only seeing cases of COVID-19 in children but also the flu. The Children’s Clinic Denbigh office in Newport News is where doctors conduct sick visits. “I’m in my little short sleeves but it... Read more
So now you want us to mask up for the Flu?! 🤦♀️ If we allow this nonsense to continue we will we never been without a mask just like Communist China!! Not doing it!! It is not necessary.
2 likes 1 dislike
Food Truck Tracker: Here’s What Food Trucks in the Area are Doing
HISTORIC TRIANGLE — Several food trucks from the Historic Triangle continue to serve culinary creations throughout the community despite the coronavirus pandemic. From breweries, distilleries, and vineyards, here’s where you can find local food truck operators the weekend of September 3–5. Abuelita’s. Friday: Fort Eustis Main Exchange, 1386 Washington Boulevard,... Read more
A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins
North Carolina is home to quite a number of ghost towns found deep in the woods and only accessible by way of a trail cut through the forest. One of the most fascinating ruins you’ll encounter trail side in the Tar Heel State is that of the old Rattlesnake Lodge, near Weaverville and Bull Gap. […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more
I would love to see this place, walk around the property and step back in time
5 likes
Former student housing company employee says people were working while infected with COVID-19
Robert Ward showed us a doctor's note he gave to his employer after he tested positive Monday. He says he didn't show up for work and said he was let go. Read more
Unbelievable how disrespectful the company was to fire this young man and I’m truly grateful that he went to the news with that information!!!Speedy recovery and in my prayers 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
35 likes 5 replies
VA. wait.....he WAS vaccinated and he STILL came down with covid?I'm surprised the media even reported on this!Get another shot they'll say!
8 likes 3 dislikes 5 replies