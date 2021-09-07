CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

Your Newport News lifestyle news

Newport News Daily
Newport News Daily
 6 days ago

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Newport News / 13newsnow.com

Newport News pediatrician deals with COVID-19 cases, unusual summer flu cases

Newport News pediatrician deals with COVID-19 cases, unusual summer flu cases

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News pediatrician is asking everyone to mask up indoors. She’s not only seeing cases of COVID-19 in children but also the flu. The Children’s Clinic Denbigh office in Newport News is where doctors conduct sick visits. “I’m in my little short sleeves but it... Read more

Comments
avatar

So now you want us to mask up for the Flu?! 🤦‍♀️ If we allow this nonsense to continue we will we never been without a mask just like Communist China!! Not doing it!! It is not necessary.

2 likes 1 dislike

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Newport News / wydaily.com

Food Truck Tracker: Here’s What Food Trucks in the Area are Doing

Food Truck Tracker: Here’s What Food Trucks in the Area are Doing

HISTORIC TRIANGLE — Several food trucks from the Historic Triangle continue to serve culinary creations throughout the community despite the coronavirus pandemic. From breweries, distilleries, and vineyards, here’s where you can find local food truck operators the weekend of September 3–5. Abuelita’s. Friday: Fort Eustis Main Exchange, 1386 Washington Boulevard,... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
North Carolina / onlyinyourstate.com

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins

North Carolina is home to quite a number of ghost towns found deep in the woods and only accessible by way of a trail cut through the forest. One of the most fascinating ruins you’ll encounter trail side in the Tar Heel State is that of the old Rattlesnake Lodge, near Weaverville and Bull Gap. […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

Comments
avatar

I would love to see this place, walk around the property and step back in time

5 likes

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Virginia Beach / wtkr.com

Former student housing company employee says people were working while infected with COVID-19

Former student housing company employee says people were working while infected with COVID-19

Robert Ward showed us a doctor's note he gave to his employer after he tested positive Monday. He says he didn't show up for work and said he was let go. Read more

Comments
avatar

Unbelievable how disrespectful the company was to fire this young man and I’m truly grateful that he went to the news with that information!!!Speedy recovery and in my prayers 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

35 likes 5 replies

avatar

VA. wait.....he WAS vaccinated and he STILL came down with covid?I'm surprised the media even reported on this!Get another shot they'll say!

8 likes 3 dislikes 5 replies

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Community, VA
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newport News Daily

Newport News Daily

Newport News, VA
151
Followers
235
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newport News Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy