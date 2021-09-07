CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Charleston

Charleston Post
Charleston Post
 6 days ago

(CHARLESTON, SC) Life in Charleston has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Charleston area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Charleston / msn.com

CA's Best Labor Day Weekend Barbecue Tips, Carolina Style

CA's Best Labor Day Weekend Barbecue Tips, Carolina Style

CALIFORNIA — The Golden State might just be the top destination for outdoor grilling this Labor Day weekend, but the state doesn't have anything on authentic Southern barbecue. With the holiday upon us, we reached out to someone with true barbecue chops for tips on how to make a California... Read more

Charleston / counton2.com

City of Charleston says all city employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

City of Charleston says all city employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston announced Friday it will require all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-November. In an email to city employees, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the reason for the mandate was due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and because of the highly contagious Delta variant in the area. Read more

Comments
avatar

Thank you, Charleston. This is for our own benefit, & for others. May more follow you. Charleston is a beautiful city.

2 replies

avatar

Before making that move, they need to research and see whats being said about the Delta, Lambda and Mu variants in which are invading vaccines. Health officials should be trying to make the potency of vaccines better instead of still forcing the ones they have on people in which aren't really helping if the variants are breaking through making people sick and hospitalized with serious illness.

1 like

Charleston / abcnews4.com

MUSC opens new site at Citadel Mall for COVID antibody treatments

MUSC opens new site at Citadel Mall for COVID antibody treatments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina has opened a new site at the Citadel Mall to provide antibodies to help ward off serious illness from COVID-19. The site, opened during the most recent spike in COVID-19 cases, is capable of seeing 64 patients a day. Lab-produced... Read more

Comments
avatar

Thank goodness SC is finally catching on. Let's be proactive and stop this virus. The vaccine does not work

Charleston / 247wallst.com

These Are the Counties in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

These Are the Counties in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

Comments / 0

 

