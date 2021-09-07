Lifestyle wrap: Hillsborough
The 5:00 News: Vaxx Rates at UNC, Booster Shots and Football Eve
97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell brings you the latest local news on Thursday, September 2, including vaccination rates at Carrboro’s town government and UNC. Plus… One Duke expert says healthy and vaccinated individuals may want to wait before getting a COVID-19 booster shot. Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver offers welcome to Afghan refugees. And Carolina Football’s 2021 kickoff season is just one day away. Read more
'A lot of death around here,' nurse says of working in ICU filled with COVID patients
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Almost a quarter of hospital patients in North Carolina on Thursday were being treated for COVID-19, including 39 percent of those in intensive care units. The recent surge in cases, fueled by the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the state's lagging vaccination rate, has strained... Read more
CHOICESThis is what MY DOCTOR PRESCRIBED AND RECOMMENDED TO ME AND MY SON (13)!To PREVENT AND AS A TREATMENT IF YOU CATCH IT! AND IT W.O.R.K.E.D.!Ivermectin 3mg as per your weight Quercetin 500mgVitamin C 1000mgVitamin D3 125mg Copper 2mg Zinc 50mg Aspirin 81mg If you get covid add zpak My doctor prescribed unfortunately I didn’t take them on a vacation my kid (13) and I caught it immediately started medication above ⬆️ better in 7 days no vaccines no hospitals I am not telling anyone this will be good for them just sharing my story that I sought CHOICES and found a effective one for me and my son… I’m not trying to hurt anyone! 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸 WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER! My doctor and I also discussed -Hydroxychloroquine-ChloroquineIf I or my kid were to have side effects to ivermectin but we didn’t!
How is there "a lot of death" at Chapel Hill when there are only about avg less than 20 a week in the entire state for Aug?
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger & Fries Combo In North Carolina
The classic combo can be found in most restaurants, but this spot has the best in North Carolina. Read more
Please… Cherryville has the Best Cheeseburgers in ALL the South. Chapel Hill??? Lol, they make snobby burgers.
A message from the Chancellor: Our commitment to a safer Carolina and serving North Carolina’s 100 counties
This week, I met with representative groups of faculty, staff and students from across campus: Faculty Executive Committee, Employee Forum, Student Advisory Committee to the Chancellor and the Staff Advisory Committee to the Chancellor. The insights, ideas and recommendations about our campus were incredibly valuable, and I am grateful to each person who participated. Read more