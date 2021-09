Real, or artificial? In most things in life, the average person would probably opt for real. But not with Christmas trees. In fact, according to data firm Morning Consult, artificial Christmas trees are preferred by 66% of Americans, with most of them opting to reuse an artificial tree they already have. So why buy fake? For one thing, artificial trees can be impressively life-like. But they also don’t have to be life-like — you can get black Christmas trees, pink trees and even upside-down trees. Artificial trees create an opportunity for unique self-expression. They’re also way less messy, and they can...

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO