Marshfield, WI

Marshfield sports lineup: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Marshfield sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Marshfield sports. For more stories from the Marshfield area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Marshfield / onfocus.news

Marshfield (OnFocus) – The Abbotsford Falcons went 2-3 at Marshfield’s Volleyball Invitational on Saturday. The Falcons began by defeating Antigo 25-23, 25-18 and Ashwaubenon 25-19, 25-16. Abbotsford then lost their next two matches after winning the first set of each. Abby lost to Ripon 25-20, 13-25 and 13-15. The Falcons... Read more

Marshfield / onfocus.news

Marshfield (OnFocus) – When the Name/Image/Likeness gates opened on July, allowing amateur athletes to receive compensation from NIL, the landscape changed for amateur athletes. Opendorse, a company that was created to benefit all athletes maximize their values, is at the forefront of the NIL wave. Opendorse website. July numbers released... Read more

Marshfield / onfocus.news

Marshfield (OnFocus) – The Marshfield Tiger Volleyball Team turned in a dominating performance at its home invite, with a 5-0 record earning the Tigers a first place finish. Note: Be sure to check out the profile interview: Baked or Fried? with Marshfield Head Coach Dawn Sadowska at the end of this article. Read more

Stevens Point / stevenspoint.news

STEVENS POINT – The UW-Stevens Point athletics department has announced an updated spectator policy for fall athletics events. For all indoor events at Marshfield Clinic Champions Hall, fans will be required to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking. The requirement went into effect with the campus policy beginning Aug. 9 and will continue until further notice. Read more

