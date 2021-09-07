CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Center, IA

Sports wrap: Sioux Center

Sioux Center Daily
Sioux Center Daily
 6 days ago

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Sioux Center sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Sioux Center sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Sioux Center / siouxcityjournal.com

Midland stuns Dordt on final play to steal road win

Midland stuns Dordt on final play to steal road win

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Midland Warriors defeated Dordt in GPAC football play in unlikely fashion on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center with a come from behind 25-24 decision. The win came after the Defenders had a 17-0 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Midland gambled after scoring a touchdown... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Sioux Center / kiwaradio.com

Dordt Football Drops Heartbreaker

Dordt Football Drops Heartbreaker

Sioux Center, Iowa — The Midland Warriors defeated Dordt in GPAC football play in unlikely fashion on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center with a come from behind 25-24 decision. The win came after the Defenders had a 17-0 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Midland gambled after scoring a touchdown... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Sioux Center / dordt.edu

Volleyball Clashes With Grand View Tuesday

Volleyball Clashes With Grand View Tuesday

Dordt is scheduled to host Grand View on Tuesday, September 7 with the junior varsity match at 6:00 and varsity play to start at 7:30 pm at the DeWItt Gym on Dordt University’s campus. COVERAGE. THE DEFENDERS. The Dordt Defenders are 6-0 this season and stand 2-0 in GPAC play... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Iowa / nwestiowa.com

Byers: N’West Iowans perform on big stage

Byers: N’West Iowans perform on big stage

The high school football teams in N’West Iowa have been at it for a couple of weeks and Northwestern College kicked off its year last Saturday, and with each week more teams get in on the action including some N’West Iowans playing at high levels. On Thursday, Sioux Center High... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Center, IA
Sioux Center, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center, IA
55
Followers
257
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sioux Center Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy